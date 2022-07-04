Tribesmen assured of problems resolution

PESHAWAR: Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday assured the problems faced by the tribal people would be resolved.

He was talking to a joint delegation from North and South Waziristan tribal elders who apprised him of their grievances, said a handout.

Faisal Amin said the KP government was working hard for the speedy development of the merged districts.

He said the LG system has been fully streamlined whereas tehsil municipal administrations have started sanitation and water supply services in all the cities of the merged districts.

The minister said the termination of free treatment facility under health cards for 1.2 million poor families in the tribal districts was a decision of the federal government which should be reviewed.

Faisal Amin said the province is mostly dependent on federal funds while the federation is required to provide 3 percent of resources to the merged districts from other provinces under the National Finance Commission Award.