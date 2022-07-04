DCs directed to implement FATF directives

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Sunday directed all the deputy commissioners to implement the directives given by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to prevent illegal money transactions and eradicate money laundering.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding FATF and terror financing. All deputy commissioners of the division, besides deputy collectors of customs and Federal Board of Revenue, and officers concerned of KP Industries and KP Minerals Departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed all the taken steps for prevention of terror financing and the participants were informed about implementation of FATF policy, besides eradication of sale and purchase of properties.

It was informed that the province should fulfill all its responsibilities as early as the next FATF’s meeting. Riaz Mehsud sought a daily performance report.