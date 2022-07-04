LAHORE : The Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus (German Cultural Centre Lahore) teamed up with the Alliance Française de Lahore and the Embassy of France in Pakistan to organise a musical concert by “The All Girl Band” and “Joshwa Javaid & Band” at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC).

The All Girl Band (TAG) is Pakistan’s only all-female musical group. The band was founded in 2016. TAG featured the first female tabla player of Pakistan, Sumaira Waris, as well as the first Pakistani female drummer Mishal Faheem.

The band acquired fame by performing a cover version of John Newman’s original “Love Me Again” in the fourth season of Nescafe Basement series.

The band has collaborated with international performers as well like local music talent like “Akcent”.