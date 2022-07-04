LAHORE: On World Anti-Drug Day, private schools organised a speech contest titled “How to keep students safe from the scourge of drugs?”

More than 26 students participated in the contest.

Trophies were given to the first three position holders while other position holders got cup prizes. All the students who joined the competition were given certificates of encouragement. Chairman a group of institutions Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said real happiness can be achieved through positive approach for peace and one should be engaged in positive activities for peace.

Zameer Afaqi said the main objective of the speech contest was to keep the youth away from evils like drugs. District Education Officer Malik Ehsan, Dr Sami Bukhari MNA, Prof. Dr Ijaz A. Qureshi, Deputy Director Punjab Textbook Board Faisal Manzoor Hanif Anjum Dr Rashid Mahmood also addressed the function.