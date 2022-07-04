Rain forces no-result in West Indies’ first T20 with BD

ROSEAU, Dominica: Persistent showers spoiled the return of international cricket to Dominica as the scheduled first T20 of the three-match series between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park was declared a no-result on Saturday.

Put into bat after a delayed start caused by heavy overnight rain which left damp areas around the pitch, Bangladesh were limited to 105 for eight off 13 overs in a staccato innings interrupted twice as more showers swept down off the mountains surrounding the picturesque ground to eventually wash out any hope of getting a result from a reduced match.

Test captain Shakib al Hasan (29 off 15 balls) and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (25 off 15 balls) were the only players to develop any momentum in the tourists´ innings as they lost wickets regularly to a varied home attack marshalled by captain Nicholas Pooran.

Fast-medium bowler Romario Shepherd led the effort with three wickets for 21 runs off his reduced allotment of three overs while leg-spinner Hayden Walsh claimed two for 24, including the important scalp of Shakib, caught behind by Devon Thomas, the wicketkeeper-batsman making a return to international duty at the same venue where he made his senior West Indies debut against the same opponents in a One-Day International in 2009.