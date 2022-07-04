 
Monday July 04, 2022
Top Story

PM meets Ch Shujaat

By News Report
July 04, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence, Geo News reported. Both the leaders discussed the current political situation of the country. Federal Minister for Board of Investment & Special Initiatives Salik Hussain, provincial minister Malik Ahmed Khan and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present in the meeting.

