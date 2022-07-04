Dr Arfa joins Iqra University

Islamabad:Professor Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra has joined Iqra University as Professor Emerita. She has been contributing to the field of education, arts, literature, and human development for more than half a century.
Dr. Arfa has a Doctorate in History from University of Hawaii, USA after being selected for the prestigious East West Centre Fellowship Award. Her specialisation is in Intellectual History and South Asian Literature, says a press release.
She has receive a Distinguished Alumni Award from East West Centre, Hawaii, USA. She is a recipient of Fatima Jinnah Award and International Sophist Award. Presently, she has the honour of holding UNESCO Chair, as well as being a Fellow in National College of Arts. Lahore. She received an International Award in Emirates for her contribution towards national literature, language and culture of Pakistan.
