No check on profiteers irks consumers hardly hit by inflation

Rawalpindi:The local administration has been unable to check profiteers and hoarders as prices of eatables are rising at an alarming rate and even Sunday Bazaars have failed to provide relief to consumers.

The rate of one-kilogram onion has jumped to Rs100 against Rs50, tomato at Rs100 against Rs60, garlic at Rs300 against Rs200, and ginger that was earlier being sold at Rs200 is now available at Rs350.

There is no doubt that prices of petrol and diesel have an impact on prices of consumer items but profiteers and hoarders are also taking full advantage of this unstable situation. The milkmen have also increased the prices of milk by Rs40 and are selling 1-litre milk at Rs150 against Rs110 and yogurt at Rs180.

The system of getting permission before increasing prices has ended completely and retailers/wholesale dealers are selling items according to their wishes. The local and long route transporters are continuously increasing fares on their own according to the hike in petrol prices. The fruit and vegetable sellers are also selling items according to their wishes. The naanbais are selling ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ at skyrocketing rates. The hotel owners have also increased rates of food items by 40 to 50 per cent. Purchasing dresses and shoes has become a dream for a common man.

All bakery items are also being sold at the wish of sellers. The butchers are selling beef and mutton at gold rates and selling 1-kilogram beef at Rs800 to Rs1000 while mutton at Rs1500 to Rs2000. The business tycoons of chicken were taking full advantage of the present situation and selling one-kilogram chicken meat at skyrocketing rates.

The prices of almost all eatables have jumped more than 100 per cent in just two to three days but government departments particularly the price control magistrates are watching the entire game with closed eyes taking this matter non-seriously.

“It was shameful that not only tomatoes and onion rates but prices of all other items skyrocketed but our government is busy with other issues,” Noshaba Abbasi, a customer visiting Committee Chowk Weekly Bazaar told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

She said that our politicians are only busy in a blame game rather to resolve genuine issues. Another housewife, Rashida Moeen buying some kitchen items from the utility store said that we are not interested in who is going to rule the country. We are interested in the availability of all kitchen items at cheaper prices, she said.