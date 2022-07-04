Ulema want national task force to implement FSC judgment

LAHORE:Noted scholars from different schools of thought have demanded the government immediately withdraw the appeal in the Supreme Court against the Federal Shariat Court judgment banning Riba, and a task force should be set up at national level for its implementation.

This demand was made in a joint communique issued after a consultative meeting of scholars organised by Muttahida Ulema Council (MUC) chaired by Maulana Abdul Rauf Malik, on Sunday.

The participants in the meeting included Maulana Zahid-ur-Rashidi, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Rupari and Dr Farid Ahmad Paracha. The ulema demanded that the task force should take all national institutions into confidence and evolve a roadmap for implementation of the judgment within the specified timeframe. The communique made it clear to the institutions and government that any kind of obstruction and procrastination in the implementation of the decision would be unacceptable to the nation and if the appeal against the decision was not withdrawn, then all those responsible would face severe public resistance.

The meeting decided to boycott all the banks involved in opposing the FSC judgment before Supreme Court and appealed to the masses to withdraw their savings from those banks. The communique emphasised that early elimination of the interest-based economic system and establishing a national economic system based on Islamic teachings was not only a requirement of our faith and Constitution but also our national need to overcome the current serious economic crises of foreign debts.

The meeting declared highly dangerous the growing political confrontation for the political, cultural, religious and social future of the country. Regarding the growing foreign intervention in country’s religious and political affairs, the meeting appealed to the nation and the religious and political parties to chalk out a unanimous strategy to rid the nation of western slavery which not only posed a real threat to national sovereignty but also questioned the religious and cultural identity of the nation, besides orchestrating a constant rise in inflation which made the lives of ordinary citizens miserable. The meeting demanded implementation of Islamic teachings and ensuring the supremacy and implementation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It called upon the government to implement the historic FSC decision, which came after nearly three decades of judicial struggle. It also demanded immediate implementation of the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council.