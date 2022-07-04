Minister reviews dengue situation

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique called an emergency meeting to review the dengue situation. Director CDC Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, Dr Aamir and officers from IPH attended the meeting and Jawariya Hayat and Muneeb Ahmad joined through a video link.

The minister took a detailed look at the dengue situation across Punjab. CDC Director Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi briefed the minister about the details of dengue situation.

The minister said that dengue situation was being monitored continuously across the province. In the last 24 hours, six cases of dengue have been reported in Punjab so far. In Punjab, six patients reported during last 24 hours are from Lahore District; 166 cases reported from all over Punjab while 84 cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore so far. Around 14 dengue patients have been reported from Rawalpindi, 12 from Faisalabad and seven from Sheikhupura.

A total of 14 dengue patients are admitted in different government hospitals of Punjab. A total of 7 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different government hospitals in Lahore. None of the dengue patients being treated in government hospitals in Punjab are in critical condition. No deaths due to dengue have been reported in Punjab since January 1. Around 4202 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals of Punjab.

Dengue patients are undergoing treatment in 14 beds of government hospitals in Punjab. Among the dengue patients admitted in government hospitals of Punjab, two are suspected, four are probable and eight are confirmed. Surveillance has been directed to be tightened in the areas where dengue cases have been reported in the province. “I will go with the field staff and supervise the hotspots.

I am alerting all the officers of the health department about the dengue situation. Along with the health department, the people should also play a role in ensuring the cleanliness of their homes to eradicate dengue. We have to use all possible means to stop the spread of dengue in Punjab”, he concluded.