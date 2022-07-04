VC’s appointment: PU teachers warn against political interference

LAHORE:The elected representatives of Punjab University teachers have categorically declared that any political interference in the appointment process of PU’s Vice-Chancellor will not be tolerated and in such case strong protest will be launched.

In a press release, PU Syndicate members, including Dr Asghar Iqbal and Dr Muhammad Islam and PU Academic Staff Association (ASA) Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi said that according to the university calendar and the clear verdict of the High Court, the most senior serving professor could be given the temporary charge of the post of the university Vice-Chancellor. They demanded the implementation of the rules and verdicts of the High Court in the true letter and spirit. They were also of the view that search committee for the appointment of PU’s Vice-Chancellor lost its validity after the resignation of an important member and stressed upon the government to notify a fresh search committee comprising impartial and best reputed academicians.