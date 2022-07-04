Sick Russian scientist dies after arrest for state treason

MOSCOW: A renowned Russian scientist with terminal cancer died two days after being taken from his hospital bed on espionage charges, his family said on Sunday.

Dmitry Kolker, 54, died on Saturday in a Moscow hospital. He had been transferred to the hospital from a prison in the capital, according to a message from the authorities published by his son, Maxim Kolker, on the social network VKontakte.

Two days earlier, a court in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk said Kolker had been arrested and remanded in custody for two months. The court said he was accused of "state treason" and "espionage" for a "foreign state", a crime punishable by 20 years in prison.