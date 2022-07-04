Shark kills two women in Egypt’s Red Sea

CAIRO: Egypt’s environment ministry said on Sunday that a shark killed two women this week in the Red Sea, with Austria’s foreign ministry saying one of its citizens had died in the North African country.

"Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming" in the Sahl Hasheesh area south of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry said on Sunday on Facebook, reporting that both had died. Austrian news agency APA said one of the women was a 68-year-old from the country’s Tyrol region who was holidaying in Egypt.