State of emergency in Uzbekistan region

TASHKENT: A state of emergency was in force in Uzbekistan’s autonomous Karakalpakstan region on Sunday after eyewitnesses told AFP that police had broken up a second night of anti-government protests in the administrative centre Nukus.

Strongman leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev was visiting the region for a second time in an attempt to calm a crisis that saw thousands take to the streets on Friday and caused him to backpedal over draft constitutional amendments that would have weakened the republic’s autonomy.

Internet in the region remains restricted but a drip of videos, mostly shared via the Telegram app, has raised concerns that a security crackdown has left multiple people dead. Uzbek authorities have made no mention of any casualties so far, and lawmaker Bobur Bekmurodov complained of "shameless provocations" as internet users shared footage of men in uniform moving through a street covered in red liquid on Twitter.

"Dear friends, please do not become part of this shameless provocation. Check the information. It is just red color water. Please, share the truth!" The size of the protest on Friday was unprecedented for the Karakalpakstan region and possibly Uzbekistan, which saw over 170 people killed during unrest in 2005 in the city of Andijan according to an official toll considered conservative at the time.

Police said Saturday they had detained "organisers of riots" but did not provide figures. Two Nukus eyewitnesses speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed to AFP that a smaller group of protesters had gathered close to a city market before police broke up the demonstration using what appeared to be tear gas and smoke grenades.