Asif congratulates journalists

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman on Saturday congratulated all sports journalists on the occasion of the World Sports Journalists Day which was observed throughout the world.

“World Sports Journalists Day is a global professional observance celebrated every year on July 2 to acknowledge the job of sports journalists,” Asif said in a brief message which he shared with this correspondent. I congratulate sports journalists of Pakistan who are the backbone of sports promotion in our country,” he said “I am thankful to all of you for your valuable coverage for the promotion of sports and especially to highlight the achievements of Pakistan Sports Board,” he said.