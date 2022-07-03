Sindh body celebrates Olympic Day

KARACHI: The Olympic Day was celebrated under the auspices of Sindh Olympic Association the other day here at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.
Hockey Olympian Hanif Khan, who was the guest of honour, congratulated all the participants on the occasion.
The event was attended by a large number of officials, athletes and coaches from various sports disciplines who took part in the walk while carrying the flag of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). .
Archery, fencing, tennis and cycling exhibition meets were also held.
The SOA secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput highlighted the history of the Olympic Games and paid tribute to Burton, the founder of the modern Olympic Games. Rajput said that in the early days the game was limited to just exercise and a few physical sports.
