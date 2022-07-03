Agar out ahead of final SL Test

GALLE: Australian spinner Ashton Agar was on Saturday ruled out of the second Test in Sri Lanka after failing to recover from an injury.

The tourists, led by Pat Cummins, are 1-0 up in the two-match series after crushing Sri Lanka.

Agar, a left-arm spinner, suffered a side strain in the one-day internationals last month and will be replaced by Jon Holland in the squad for the final Test starting Friday. “He has been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be available for the Test series but has not recovered in time for the second match,” CA said in a statement.