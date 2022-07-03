Rizwan selected for grand slam development programme

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Husnain Ali Rizwan, Asian under-14 number 2 player, becomes the first Pakistani ever to be selected for the Asian team tour to Europe for Grand Slam Player Development Programme.

Husnain proceeded to Paris on Saturday to participate in the programme. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan tennis that their player got ranked No-2 in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) under 14 category.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) hailed the selection of Husnain Ali Rizwan and termed it a huge honour for the country.

“The selection of the player will prove to be a source of great inspiration for the other young promising players.

That shows that through hard work, dedication and passion, such targets can be achieved.”

Salim Saifullah Khan also extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for facilitation and ensuring the endorsement of a visa in a very short time through personal concern and interest.