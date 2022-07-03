Bumrah stars as Broad concedes costliest over in Test history

BIRMINGHAM: India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as England’s Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings of the Covid-delayed fifth Test, with the tourists 2-1 up in the five-match series.

They then reduced England to 27-2, with fast bowler Bumrah, Broad’s chief tormentor with the bat, removing openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley either side of two rain interruptions.

Broad had become just the sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets when he lost his composure by repeatedly bowling too short at Bumrah, deputising as skipper for the Covid-hit Rohit Sharma, in a forlorn effort to intimidate the tailender.

Bumrah batting at No 10 and facing the new ball, dismantled Broad’s figures during eight remarkable deliveries. The six legitimate balls were thrashed for 23 runs, including four fours and a six.

Broad, 36, also sent down a wide that went all the way over the head of wicketkeeper Sam Billings for four and a no-ball Bumrah top-edged for six.

The previous record of 28 runs in a Test over had been achieved on three occasions in the format’s 145-year history, with Broad’s team-mates James Anderson and Joe Root two of the bowlers on the receiving end.

Broad did not get a chance to make amends with the ball, although he did end the innings by catching last man Mohammad Siraj. India, 338-7 overnight, smashed 78 runs in 11.5 overs.

Jadeja had been the junior partner in a stand of 222 with Rishabh Pant, who hit a rapid 146, that rescued India from the depths of 98-5 after they had been sent into bat.

Score Board

England won the toss

India 1st Innings

Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17

Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13

Vihari lbw b Potts 20

Kohli b Potts 11

Pant † c Crawley b Root 146

Iyer c †Billings b Anderson 15

Jadeja b Anderson 104

Thakur c †Billings b Stokes 1

Shami c Leach b Broad 16

Jasprit Bumrah (c)notout 31

Siraj c Broad b Anderson 2

Extras: (b 4, lb 17, nb 14, w 5) 40

Total:84.5 Ov (RR: 4.90) 416

Fall of wickets: 1-27 , 2-46, 17.6 ov, 3-64, 22.2 ov, 4-71, 24.2 ov, 5-98, 27.5 ov, 6-320, 66.2 ov, 7-323, 67.6 ov, 8-371 , 79.4 ov, 9-375, 82.2 ov, 10-416, 84.5 ov

Bowling: James Anderson 21.5-4-60-5, Stuart Broad 18-3-89-1, Matthew Potts 20-1-105-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 13-0-47-1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1

England 1st Innings

Lees b Bumrah 6

Crawley c Gill b Bumrah 9

Pope c Iyer b Bumrah 10

Root notout 19

Jonny Bairstow notout 6

Extras: (b 4, lb 2, nb 4) 10

Total: 15.1 Ov (RR: 3.95) 60/3

Yet to bat: Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings †, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Fall: 1-16, 2.6 ov, 2-27, 4.1 ov, 3-44, 10.6 ov

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 7-0-30-3, Mohammed Shami 7.1-0-19-0, Mohammed Siraj 1-0-5-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Richard Kettleborough