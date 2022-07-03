Edhi ambulances shift 258 bodies in June

LAHORE: Around 258 people killed in accidents in different areas of the City were shifted to different places by Edhi ambulances free-of-cost and 768 injured people were shifted to hospitals in June 2022. Around 5,755 patients were transferred from homes to hospitals and vice versa, 1,943 bodies were shifted from hospitals to homes. Edhi Foundation also arranged coffin and burial of 63 unclaimed bodies. —Correspondent
LAHORE: A workshop on Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation for control room in-charges from all districts...
LAHORE : IG Railways Faisal Shahkar has suspended the head constable of railways traffic police for manhandling a...
LAHORE: A one-day consultative workshop was organised with relevant stakeholders to share findings of Training Need...
LAHORE: An anti-dengue awareness walk was organised at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority ...
LAHORE : Five to 20MW solar power plants will be installed at various locations in Pakistan.The installation of these...
LAHORE : The Anti-Smuggling Wing of Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs, Multan Region has lodged 426...
Comments