Edhi ambulances shift 258 bodies in June

LAHORE: Around 258 people killed in accidents in different areas of the City were shifted to different places by Edhi ambulances free-of-cost and 768 injured people were shifted to hospitals in June 2022. Around 5,755 patients were transferred from homes to hospitals and vice versa, 1,943 bodies were shifted from hospitals to homes. Edhi Foundation also arranged coffin and burial of 63 unclaimed bodies. —Correspondent