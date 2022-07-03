Six injured in firing over money dispute

LAHORE : Around six persons were injured by firing in Usman Ganj Bazaar, Misri Shah on Saturday, following a monetary dispute.

Among the injured were 22-year-old Saif Ali, 52-year-old Nadeem, 26-year-old Muhammad Hanif, 13-year-old Muhammad Hanan, 58-year-old Muhammad Ali and 12-year-old Ali. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital. According to police, accused Shahbaz Shah and Asim Shah opened fire over a monetary dispute. The accused owed Rs2,400 to Ijaz, an owner of a local general store. The accused opened fire when the shopkeeper demanded the money.

Meanwhile, two children were injured in a firing incident in the Islampura police area on Saturday.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused identified as Safdar alias Sonu and Ali Hasnain and recovered weapons from them. The children were injured while playing in the street.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 45-year-old man was recovered from a water-filled drum in Raiwind City on Saturday.

The victim identified as Shahab-ud-Din worked as a security guard at a store. The victim had also marks of torture on his body.

Police said that circumstantial evidences suggested that the victim had been tortured and strangled to death by pushing his mouth into the water-filled drum.

FIRE: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a mobile shop on Saturday.

Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the shop near Daroghawala Chowk. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.