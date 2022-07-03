Retired officer commits suicide

LAHORE : A retired officer committed suicide in the South Cantt area on Saturday. The victim identified as Haroon Rashid was found dead in the washroom. The youngest daughter of the victim had passed away some time ago. Haroon Rashid was suffering from severe depression. Police recovered a knife from the scene.

FOUND DEAD: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in the limits of Qila Gujar Singh police. Some passersby spotted the body of a youth lying near a hotel in Qila Gujar Singh and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.