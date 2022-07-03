Legislation on transgender persons caused confusion: experts

Islamabad : Panellists during a roundtable consultation insisted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, has caused 'confusion and chaos' instead of guaranteeing the rights of the marginalised, gender variant population in the country for being made without considering the local realities, cultural implications, and even judicious safeguards.

They said Islam had detailed guidelines regarding the individuals born with ambiguities related to their sex and ensured their welfare, rights, and participation in normal life to their maximum potential.

The event was organised by the Institute of Policy Studies Islamabad in collaboration with the Shaybani Foundation and National Law College Rawalpindi.

A diverse group of experts examined the law and the developments emanating from it along legal, social, religious, and cultural lines. Medical and psychological aspects of the issue were also discussed threadbare.

The participants highlighted that there are several petitions in the superior courts challenging various aspects of the Act and a clear divide is already visible in different segments of society. The representatives of the Council of Islamic Ideology, too, voiced reservation on the definition of transgender persons and declared it against the letter and spirit of the Shariah and the law.

They recommended new legislation to address the problems of the community.

A social science professor said the freedom to identify one’s gender as per personal desire was problematic at its core as besides being a direct challenge to religion, it undermined the basics of humanity and human society.

He added that the challenge was another episode of the western imperialistic paradigm that wanted to prevail over all other cultures, civilisations, and thoughts.