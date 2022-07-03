Public attacks staff shifting consumer items to warehouse on court’s orders

Rawalpindi : Public attacked the staff of Utility Store Corporation outlet at Chandni Chowk, during the shifting of all consumer items to another location and vacating the store on court’s orders here Saturday.

Special Judge (Rent), Rawalpindi Ghulam Mustafa ordered Utility Store Corporation (USC) to vacate the Chandni Chowk Store immediately and directed them to shift all items to another place. The court sent bailiff and police officials to get the store vacated immediately.

The Chandni Chowk outlet of the USC was on rent but the owner had moved the court demanding vacation of the building by the USC. He won the case and the concerned judge directed the bailiff to get the building vacated and submit a detailed report in court. The court also directed to stop all kinds of sales and purchases in the store during the shifting of all items.

However, the situation turned ugly when the public saw the shifting of the staff, fearing the staff was selling the groceries particularly subsidised items in the open market and they pelted stones and attacked them with batons. Even police officials and court bailiff were unable to cool down the public anger. Two staffers of USC fell unconscious and were shifted to the hospital for medical attention.

All Pakistan Utility Store Corporation Senior Vice President Muhammad Azhar reached the spot and tried to control the situation. He told ‘The News’ that they were obeying the orders of the court, if we did not obey court orders we could face ‘Contempt of Court’. But the public was not listening to us and continuously using derogatory language and resorted to violence, he denounced.

He said that we are shifting all items to warehouses to supply them to all other stores. We were in a rented building, we requested the owner to give us some time to find out another building but he did not relent. “Public should also show sympathy with USC staff because they too have families,” he said.