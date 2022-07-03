Jappa assumes additional charge of RDA DG

Rawalpindi: The Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has taken additional charge of the Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here Saturday.

The DG RDA Captain (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Haj and the additional charge has been handed over to Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi.

The Director Admin and Finance Rawalpindi Develo­pment Authority Asif Meh­mood Janjua and other officers welcomed the newly appointed DG Rawalpindi Development Authority.

As soon as the DG Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa took charge, he directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority officers and staff to reach the office on time and directed them to improve their working.