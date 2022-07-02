Commissioner inspects anti-dengue measures

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Usman Friday visited Qila Gujar Singh and inspected anti-dengue measures, anti-polio drive and cleanliness arrangements.

The commissioner administered anti-polio drops to children roaming in streets of Qila Gujar Singh. He asked residents about anti-dengue steps on the part of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

On the occasion, the commissioner said monsoon season is favorable season for the breeding of dengue larvae. The commissioner said every member of dengue surveillance team was performing a national duty.

The commissioner urged parents to come forward to get administered anti-polio drops to their children. The commissioner said citizens should cooperates with anti-dengue teams and keep their house, streets clean ,water areas dry. The commissioner asked the authorities concerned to improve the sanitation and cleanliness situation in Qila Gujar Singh.