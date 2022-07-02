Complainants get relief on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:Nine tube-wells have been made functional by the administration in the Vohwa area of DG Khan to provide clean drinking water to the locals on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab. Similarly, six tube-wells were converted to solar energy to ensure water supply during load shedding.

In a statement issued Friday, the spokesman for the office of Ombudsman Punjab said that 2,584 local households would get clean drinking water as a result of action taken on the complaint of one Anwar of Taunsa. Water connections of 68 households were restored.

On request of another complainant Wasim Abbas of Jampur tehsil, the town committee Rajanpur has taken steps to provide clean drinking water to Mohalla Sadat Hajipur which has brought relief of Rs717,000 to the locals.

Meanwhile, the primary and secondary healthcare department issued a warning letter to Dr Rabia Bashir, a gynaecologist at THQ hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on the complaint of Multan’s M Nasir. The medical superintendent was asked to keep the USG machine fully functional.

The School Education Department recommended disciplinary action against Asma Yousaf, Headmistress GMPS Armywala, Zaitoon Bibi Assistant Education Officer and Shabana Manzoor Deputy District Education Officer Isa Khel in Mianwali under Section 9 of PEEDA Act, 2006 following the direction of the Ombudsman to decide the issue of teachers’ recruitment and their postings according to law.