Complainants get relief on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:Nine tube-wells have been made functional by the administration in the Vohwa area of DG Khan to provide clean drinking water to the locals on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab. Similarly, six tube-wells were converted to solar energy to ensure water supply during load shedding.
In a statement issued Friday, the spokesman for the office of Ombudsman Punjab said that 2,584 local households would get clean drinking water as a result of action taken on the complaint of one Anwar of Taunsa. Water connections of 68 households were restored.
On request of another complainant Wasim Abbas of Jampur tehsil, the town committee Rajanpur has taken steps to provide clean drinking water to Mohalla Sadat Hajipur which has brought relief of Rs717,000 to the locals.
Meanwhile, the primary and secondary healthcare department issued a warning letter to Dr Rabia Bashir, a gynaecologist at THQ hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on the complaint of Multan’s M Nasir. The medical superintendent was asked to keep the USG machine fully functional.
The School Education Department recommended disciplinary action against Asma Yousaf, Headmistress GMPS Armywala, Zaitoon Bibi Assistant Education Officer and Shabana Manzoor Deputy District Education Officer Isa Khel in Mianwali under Section 9 of PEEDA Act, 2006 following the direction of the Ombudsman to decide the issue of teachers’ recruitment and their postings according to law.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company Friday completed its 15-day cleanliness operation and lifted more than 97,500...
LAHORE:Lahore police during its crackdown on criminals have arrested 15,853 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and...
LAHORE:The Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department in collaboration with Human Friends Organisation...
LAHORE:Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday said the PESD rescued 118,532...
LAHORE:Education experts at an advocacy forum while highlighting the vitality of education towards national progress...
LAHORE:University of Management and Technology held its 22nd Convocation 2022 on Friday in which 1,225 graduates were...
Comments