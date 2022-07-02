French court jails serial rapist for 20 years

DOUAI, France: A French court on Friday jailed a man for 20 years over dozens of rapes and sexual assaults he committed over a 30-year period along the border with Belgium.

Dubbed the "Rapist of the Sambre" for the river running through the region where he operated, 61-year-old Dino Scala will serve at least two-thirds of the sentence behind bars. A former janitor and family man seen as a pillar of the community, his 2018 arrest and subsequent trial for 17 rapes, 12 attempted rapes and 27 assaults shocked France.