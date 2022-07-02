PCB chief likely to brief NA committee on July 4th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is likely to brief the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on July 4 regarding the measures adopted in recent times to improve the overall performance of national squads in different formats.

The meeting has been primarily convened to update the members on the Pakistan cricket affairs in special connection with teams’ performance and future strategy to even further improve international rankings in all formats.

“Though the PCB chairman has a busy pending schedule for Monday, he will make all-out efforts to attend the Standing Committee meeting,” a source, when approached, said.

The committee members are also expected to know the PCB plans to hold international series and events in months to come.

When Nawab Sher Waseer, chairman of IPC Standing Committee, was approached he confirmed that the PCB chairman was asked to brief the members on measures taken to improve domestic and international cricket.

“We want to know what measures have been taken to improve cricketers’ plight and team’s performance.”

The agenda point also includes briefing from president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on the national team’s failure to qualify for the 16-team World Cup to be held next year in India.

“Has our hockey gone so low. We are not even part of the top sixteen teams. What has gone wrong and where we are lacking,” a committee member when approached said.

The IPC Committee chairman has recently recommended Rs100 crores for the uplift of hockey in the country.

“We cannot compete with India when it comes to finances. If the government in India supports its hockey federation with Rs300 crores each year, we should and must invest 33 percent of that amount on hockey promotion,” Nawab Sher Waseer said during October 9, 2021 IPC Standing Committee meeting.

However, nothing had been done since to generate government-backed hockey activities in the country.

There are a few other important items on the agenda including the prevention of offences in sports bill 2020 tabled by Iqbal Mohammad Ali (late).