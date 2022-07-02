UET adopts women’s anti-harassment amendment act

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) adopted “The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Act 2022” in its 127th meeting of the Syndicate held here the other day.

A press release said the meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain. The Act 2022 was notified on January 28, 2022 and officially enacted into a law.

The UET, Peshawar had already adopted The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, passed on March 11, 2010, with the aim to provide females a harassment-free environment at workplaces.

Registrar UET Peshawar Prof Dr Khizar Azam Khan said the UET, Peshawar while adhering to its core governance policy for protection against harassment of women is making concerted efforts towards achieving gender equality at workplace.

Adoption of the Amendment Act 2022 is a step towards achieving the SGD-5 “Gender Equality” under the UN Sustainable Development Goals, he added.

In addition, UET Peshawar also adopted the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Civil Servants Pensions Rules 2021 at the Syndicate meeting. The meeting was attended by the representatives from HEC, Government of KP, Higher Education Department, Finance and Establishment Departments.