Delimitation of constituencies: PPP wants ECP to extend date for filing appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the last date for filing appeals against the latest delimitation of provincial and National Assembly constituencies.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said a number of appellants visited the offices of provincial election commissioners to file appeals on the last day (June 30) but were told to submit the same to the chief election commissioner in Islamabad and in person. He said their appeals along with supporting documents were ready, but because of logistic issues, they could not travel to Islamabad on the last day on a short notice.