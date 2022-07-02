Assemblies have surrendered independence: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday said parliament and provincial assemblies have surrendered their independence envisaged in the Constitution as the superior judiciary is issuing directions on the internal proceedings of the Houses.

“Pakistan’s ruling elite has already made parliament redundant and provincial assemblies rubber stamps,” he said in a statement on Friday while commenting on the political situation in the country.

He said the manner in which civilian office-holders willfully violated the Constitution “has brought us to a stage where the internal proceedings of the Houses are run on the dotted line provided by courts”.

“This space lost by political parties may not be recovered in at least our lifetime,” he said, adding that parliament was being suffocated by the executive and the ruling elite. “The judicial ingress in parliamentary proceedings and the doctrine of ‘reading in’ are also not helping.” He said political parties must take the blinders off their eyes before the ashes were blown by the wind.