Businesses support Shariah-compliant interest free banking

KARACHI: Businesses on Friday supported the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) ruling for a riba-free financial system that requires banning interest from the economy and opposed the appeal of the central bank and four banks against the decision.

The support came from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the apex trade body of traders and industrialists of the country as well as from Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the largest chamber of the country. The call for riba-free economy came after leading banks of the country challenged FSC decision in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Business community supports the transformation of Pakistan’s economy and banking system to a riba-free system in accordance with the decision of Federal Shariat Court (FSC); which requires to ban the riba (interest) from the economy and banking system completely in a period of five years,” FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said. The FSC has set 2027 as the deadline for the complete ban on interest, Sheikh said, calling it enough time to implement the decision.

He noted that the verdict requires the government to make the necessary regulatory changes to facilitate the migration to an interest-free financial system.

FPCCI chief called upon transforming Pakistan’s economy and financial system into an equitable, asset-based, risk-sharing and interest-free economy to avoid the ills and risks that come along with an interest-based system. Islamic banking has been enhancing its operations successfully and prudentially in Pakistan. In 2021, the market share of deposits and assets of Islamic banking in the total banking industry was 19.4 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively, he added.

Additionally, net financing by Islamic banking institutions rose by 38.1 percent in 2021, which was a very strong growth in financing by any standard.

Sheikh said that, on a macroeconomic scale, Pakistan’s total revenue collection was expected to be Rs7 trillion in fiscal year 2022-23, out of which Rs4 trillion would go towards debt servicing and interest payments. This would be approximately 56 percent of the total collection.

Sheikh proposed that SBP should come up with a clear roadmap and framework for conversion of the interest-based system to an interest-free system in the permitted timeframe of five years in line with FSC’s verdict and without employing any delaying tactics.

Businessmen Group Chairman in KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, and KCCI President Muhammad Idrees called upon the government to introduce interest-free banking in Pakistan according to the Islamic principles and implement the court’s decision in true letter and spirit.

KCCI leaders termed the appeal of banks as a move to delay the conversion of conventional banking system to riba-free mode of banking. They also appreciated the assurance given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to influence the banks to withdraw their appeals from the Supreme Court so that the FSC’s decision could be implemented.

Motiwala said, “Other Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Malaysia have made significant headway in implementing Islamic mode of financing in their respective countries.”

KCCI President Muhammad Idrees urged that all stakeholder groups should be consulted and if there were any genuine issues then these should be resolved on a fast-track basis to pave way for timely implementation of an Islamic financial system in the country.