LPG price hiked by Rs2/kg

LAHORE: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Friday was revised upwards by Rs2/kg to Rs220/kg, a second such raise within a week.

Following the issuance LPG price hike notification by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in this regard, a domestic cylinder of 11.8kg will be sold for Rs2,600 while a commercial cylinder with 45.4kg capacity at Rs10,000 in the open market.

In June, LPG was selling at Rs218/kg and the cylinder price was fixed at Rs2,581. On June 27, 2022, the retail price of LPG was increased by Rs10 to Rs200/kg, pushing residential cylinder rate up by Rs120 to Rs2,475 and commercial cylinder by Rs455 to Rs9,532 owing to an increase in demand.

The demand of LPG in the market has not been relatively high as many domestic and commercial consumers have turned to LPG because of low or no gas pressure, said market insiders.

The commercial users including ‘tandoor’ owners have complained they have to partly rely on LPG throughout the day, while after 8pm, their natural gas supply is stopped completely.