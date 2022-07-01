US ‘should sell’ F-16 fighter jets to Turkey: Biden

MADRID: President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States should go ahead with the delayed sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey but noted that Congress needs to give approval.

"We should sell them the F-16 jets and modernise those jets as well," Biden said, adding there was "no quid pro quo" linking the sale to Turkey’s approval for Finland and Sweden entering Nato.

Biden added that for the sale, "I need congressional approval to do that and I think I can do that". The declaration of support from Biden comes after Turkey surprised fellow Nato members at a summit in Madrid by suddenly dropping weeks of opposition to the Finland and Sweden applications to join the alliance.

Unanimous consent by Nato members is required for enlargement. Turkey is an important Nato member in a strategically sensitive location, but it has had often tense relations with its European partners and Washington, which is the alliance’s main military force.

A plan to equip Turkey with state-of-the-art US F-35 stealth fighters fell through after Turkey bought Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. Washington saw Ankara’s purchase as potentially threatening the security of the F-35 programme.

Turkey next set out to buy new F-16s, as well as obtaining upgrades for its existing, but outdated fleet of the same planes. However, that deal is also on hold and there has been speculation that Turkey was holding up the Nato accession bids of the two northern European countries to try and leverage concessions.

The three nations signed a deal under which Ankara lifted its block on Finnish and Swedish membership, while the candidates pledged not to support the PKK terrorist organisation's Syrian wing, the YPG, as well as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which staged a 2016 failed coup attempt.

US officials pushed back against any suggestion that Washington was backing the warplane request to remove Turkish objections to the entry of Sweden and Finland into Nato. “The US did not offer anything to Turkey and was not asked for anything by Turkey” as part of its agreement with Finland and Sweden, a senior administration official said.

The official said US officials were engaged in ongoing technical talks about Turkey’s request to buy US F-16 fighter jets. Congress would have the final say about any such sales. Erdogan, before departing for Madrid on Tuesday but after a phone call with Biden, criticized the United States over the F-16 sale, saying it was stalling Ankara.

In his brief remarks before his meeting with Biden, Erdogan did not bring up the F-16 issue but expressed his pleasure to meet Biden “after a long while.” Their meeting lasted about an hour.

The two leaders had last met in person in October 2021 and spoke on the phone earlier this year. The sale of US weapons to Nato ally Turkey became contentious after Ankara acquired Russian-made S-400 defence missile systems, triggering US sanctions as well as Turkey’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet programme.