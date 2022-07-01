Two boys drown in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The bodies of two boys, who had drowned in a seasonal stream in Ameer Killay in Jalala area, were fished out after hectic efforts on Thursday.

The divers of Rescue 1122, police and local volunteers rushed to Ameer Killay in Jalala after five children drowned. The locals said the five children had jumped into the khwar to beat the sizzling heat and were swept away by the currents.