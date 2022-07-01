Two boys drown in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The bodies of two boys, who had drowned in a seasonal stream in Ameer Killay in Jalala area, were fished out after hectic efforts on Thursday.
The divers of Rescue 1122, police and local volunteers rushed to Ameer Killay in Jalala after five children drowned. The locals said the five children had jumped into the khwar to beat the sizzling heat and were swept away by the currents.
LAHORE: Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali presided over the signing ceremony of an agreement on...
MULTAN: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the imported rulers do not have the ability to run the country...
SUKKUR: The Hindu community and civil society of Khairpur on Thursday protested against the abduction of an...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi gave assent to the Finance Bill 2022 on Thursday under the article 73 and 75 of the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the National Hazardous Waste...
