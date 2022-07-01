Hindu boy’s abduction: JSQM announces sit-in on National Highway

SUKKUR: The Hindu community and civil society of Khairpur on Thursday protested against the abduction of an eight-year-old boy on June 28, while the JSQM Chairman Sanan Ahmed Qureshi announced to stage a sit-in on National Highway in Khairpur on July 2, if the boy was not recovered soon.

Some criminals took extortion money from Hindu traders, shopkeepers of Ranipur. Heero Mal, father of the abducted child had refused to pay extortion money and it was feared that he was targeted for that reason.

The Ranipur Police raided the houses of the suspects and picked a woman relative. Chairman Jeay Sindh Qumi Mahaz Sanan Qureshi met with Heero Mal and announced a sit-in at the National Highway on July 2, if the child was not recovered.