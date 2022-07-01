Nations who preserve their language, culture remain alive: Kaira

Islamabad : Language is an expression of connection with culture and only those nations remain alive who preserve their language and culture, said advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing the closing ceremony of a four-day international training workshop on ‘Language Documentation’ at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

On this occasion, he praised the role of Allama Iqbal Open University in taking an initiative for the revival of the endangered languages of Pakistan. He said that language documentation is an excellent initiative. He congratulated AIOU Vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and assured the VC that government will provide full support to AIOU in promoting these kind of initiatives. He also added that VC, AIOU has a very vibrant personality and I have requested him to establish a Chair for Kashmir in AIOU.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while addressing the ceremony said “We are trying to contribute to our society through different projects and initiatives. Our aim is to build this society and promote tolerance and democratic values in our youth.”

He said that the AIOU has recently established a centre for social reconstruction and three different Chairs under the umbrella of Centre of Excellence and we will establish a chair for Kashmir as per the recommendation of Mr. Kaira.

Director, Centre for Language and Translation studies, Dr. Ghulam Ali explained the aims and objectives of the training workshop. He said that scholars from 35 Pakistani universities participated in this workshop.

The workshop was organised by the Centre for Language and Translation Studies, AIOU & ORIC in collaboration with the University of North Texas, USA, and Englishers LLL International, Turkey. Trainers from the University of North Texas, USA and University of California were the resource persons.