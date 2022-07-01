KPRA surpassed revenue target by Rs3b

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has surpassed its revenue collection target by Rs3 billion in the financial year 2021-22.

The KPRA has successfully collected Rs30.02 billion against the target of Rs27 billion assigned to it by the provincial government for the financial year 2021-22.

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 on the services sector and the overall economic activities in the province, the Authority has shown a 45% growth in the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the financial year 2020-21.

It is worth mentioning that KPRA has shown a three-fold increase in its revenue collection in the past three years.

As per the details shared by the KPRA, the Authority has managed to collect Rs27.23 billion from the sales tax on services, and Rs2.79 billion were collected from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC). The revenue collection has improved due to the effective application of the policy of reducing tax rates based on a data-driven analysis of each and every sector in the revenue stream.

The Authority worked on broadening its tax net and took its registered taxpayers’ count to more than 18,300 by the end of this year, which also added to the growth in the revenue collection.

All the regional offices including Mardan, South and North have successfully achieved their revenue and non-revenue targets assigned to them in the year 2021-22.