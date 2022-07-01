Conference held on CPFTA impact

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with China Study Centre, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and policy advisory board of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organised a conference on impact of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) on bilateral trade and investment on Thursday.
Arif Ahmed Khan, CE TDAP presented overview of CPFTA, while Nasir Afghan, director China Study Centre (IBA) presented welcome remarks during the event.
Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, president FPCCI presented implementation of CPFTA and overview of bilateral trade between Pakistan and China. Trade Associations, Research Institutes, stakeholders, and relevant exporters participated in the conference.
Seven Research articles on CPFTA were presented during the conference wherein qualitative and quantitative research methodologies were used to explain the utilisation of the trade agreement with China.
An informative consultative session was also part of the conference wherein renowned economists Mohammad Younus Dagha, chairman Policy Advisory Board, FPCCI, Samina Khalil, director, Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), Imtiaz Ahmad, economic adviser, economic adviser's Wing and Shahida Wizarat, Dean College of Economics and Social Development, HOD, IoBM shared their views on efficacy of CPFTA.
The event was summed up by Asmat Nawaz, joint secretary, ministry of Commerce. Secretary TDAP, Ahsan Ali Mangi discussed challenges and opportunities for both countries to enhance gains from CPFTA.
Speakers expressed great enthusiasm regarding enhancement of trade and economic relations between the two countries.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between TDAP and FPCCI during the event for research collaboration. Shields and sovereigns were distributed among participant and panelists.
