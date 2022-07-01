PSMA insists surplus sugar available for export

LAHORE: Citing data from relevant ministries, the sugar industry on Thursday asserted the country had surplus sugar stock of 2.0 million tonnes, which was sufficient not only for local consumption, but also for exports that could earn Pakistan direly-needed foreign exchange.

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) categorically rejected the commerce ministry’s statement that currently there was only 0.4 million tonnes of surplus sugar available in the country, which was insufficient.

“The data available with the Ministry of Industries & Production (MoI&P) and the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) shows the country holds surplus sugar stock of 2.0 million tonnes,” a PSMA spokesperson observed in a statement.

The spokesperson said according to the minutes of last meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board, about 7.8 million tonnes of sugar was said to have already been produced, whereas at that time crushing season was in progress.

If the sugar produced from beetroot is added to this surplus, then a total of 8.1 million tonnes was available by the end of previous crushing season. Estimating the consumption at the rate of 0.5 million tonnes per month brings it to a total of 6.1 million tonnes for the entire year.

These figures suggest that 2.0 million tonnes of surplus sugar was available in the country.

“The estimated figures are based on the average consumption during the current season. They totally are based on the last stock available with the sugar mills, whereas ample stock is available with the stockists and retailers,” the spokesperson added. “The ministry’s claim of less surplus sugar stock is totally baseless.”

He added that in the last Sugar Advisory Board meeting dated April 14, 2022 the Provincial Cane Commissioner and relevant federal ministries had authenticated the above figures.

Furthermore, the spokesman stated that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) installed a very efficient Track & Trace System through which highly authentic data was continuously available with FBR. “The fear of reduction of stocks expressed by the Ministry of Commerce is without any basis and is unrealistic.”

The PSMA spokesman feared that the government’s delaying tactics might put Pakistan again in 2017-like situation when industry had surplus stocks, but PSMA was not allowed to export sugar at a time when international prices were high but due to decision-making delays, international prices fell and an export subsidy had to be provided to meet the cost of production.

"At present, Pakistan is in need of foreign exchange and by exporting this 1.5 million tonnes of surplus sugar out of 2.0 million tonnes, $1 billion can easily be earned," the PSMA representative said.