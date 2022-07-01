SRB collects Rs153.5bn in FY22

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs153.5 billion tax for fiscal year 2021-22, exceeding its assigned target of Rs150 billion for the year, the board said on Thursday.
The said amount comprised of Rs145.3 billion collected under the head of Sindh Sales Tax on Services whereas Rs8.2 billion under the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund/Sindh Workers Profit Participation Fund, SRB said.
The growth over last year’s collection of Rs128.1 billion stood at 20 percent. “The growth is significant keeping in the view the fact that in the year 2021-22 no amnesty scheme was announced in order to establish a robust culture of tax compliance.”
In past, such schemes had resulted in additional revenue of approximately Rs2 billion to Rs3 billion, SRB stated.
