Ex-Sindh IG AD Khawaja sends legal notice to Rao Anwar

KARACHI: Former IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja has sent a legal notice to retired senior superintendent of police Rao Anwar for using "degrading words" against him, Geo News learnt on Wednesday.

The notice was sent by the former top cop of Sindh on Tuesday, seeking Rs50million in compensation from Anwar and an apology within 14 days. Khawaja, who is currently posted as the commandant of the National Police Academy, said in the notice that the former Malir SSP levelled false allegations against him.

The former Sindh IGP stated that the allegations levelled by Anwar damaged his reputation, and has also put his family under threat. It asked Anwar to apologise and refrain from levelling such allegations in future.