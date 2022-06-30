Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Wednesday that the Zilhaj moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Eid-ul- Azha in Pakistan will be observed on July 10 (Sunday).
Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon. The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added.
LAHORE: The Punjab government has asked the federal government not to allow sugar exports as the Pakistan Sugar Mills...
Sources says Dr Aisha will be in the US when the IMF board of governors would hold meetings to discuss approval of...
RAWALPINDI: Former Punjab advocate general Ahmed Awais has denied the statement of former federal information minister...
The electricity crisis in Pakistan has worsened as the power shortfall reached 7,000 megawatts on Wednesday
KARACHI: Former IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja has sent a legal notice to retired senior superintendent of police Rao...
The rented planes have been parked in Jakarta for 9 months
Comments