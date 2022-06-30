Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on July 10

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Wednesday that the Zilhaj moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Eid-ul- Azha in Pakistan will be observed on July 10 (Sunday).

Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon. The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added.