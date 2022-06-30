CM annoyed over wrong dengue data

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed annoyance over the non-provision of accurate data about anti-dengue and stressed that the anti-dengue steps and the data should be compatible for achieving desired results.

Chairing a meeting to review steps for countering dengue and corona, the CM directed to set up a dashboard for authentic dengue data. He also sought the performance report of every district within three days from the chief secretary about their anti-dengue measures. The anti-dengue arrangements should be reviewed through field visits and daily meetings, he said and made it clear that best-performing districts would be commended while bad performers would be held accountable.

Similarly, the CM ordered that assistance be sought from public representatives at the level of wards and union councils for dengue control. Diseases like coronavirus, dengue and congo virus were challenges and must be addressed in a coordinated manner, he noted and vowed to meet the challenge of saving people from these diseases.

The meeting was also briefed about the coronavirus, dengue and congo virus. Different experts presented their suggestions and it was decided to set up dengue counters in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday went to the residence of slain Mujahid Ali in Shahdara to express grief over the tragic incident with the bereaved family. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul. The CM announced that from July 1, medicines and cancer drugs would be provided free of cost to patients in all districts of Punjab. Talking on the occasion, he said the government stands with the affected family and gave a compensation cheque of Rs3 million. The CM regretted that their son was unjustly killed and added that he has come to share their grief. Consoling the bereaved family, the CM said that the accused would not escape from punishment. Indiscriminate action will be taken and this case will be made an example, he further said.

Those who have committed this injustice will be given exemplary punishment and he will personally monitor the progress on this case, said Hamza Shehbaz and assured that every possible care of the affected family will be ensured. Later, talking to the media, the CM said that the criminals involved in heinous crimes would be made an example by giving them stern punishment.