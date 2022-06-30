TPL Trakker partners with SNGPL

KARACHI: TPL Trakker Limited has partnered with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for fleet management solutions, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through the partnership, SNGPL would benefit from being able to better monitor and manage its transport network with an objective to streamline their fleet health, and safety of employees across Pakistan, TPL said.

Speaking on the partnership, TPL Trakker CEO Sarwar Ali Khan said the partnership would ensure improved operational efficiency as well as cost optimisation for SNGPL. “We are firm believers of low-carbon-future and have successfully maintained transformative improvements for such large scale operations, by offering a robust set of solutions and services in actively responsive environments.”

The company offers tracking, digital mapping, and Internet of Things (IoT) services to government and private organisations.

SNGPL is the largest integrated gas company that serves over 7.22 million consumers in the country through and extensive network in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. A great chunk of population in North and Central Pakistan relies on SNGPL for provision of natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.