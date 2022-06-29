Pakistan Red Crescent awards contract to a disqualified vendor

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has awarded a contract worth around Rs50 million to a vendor who quoted the highest price and even failed to pass the initial technical specification laboratory test mandatory for procurement of different items.

As per the documents available with this reporter, a case of procurement of non-food items under EQ-DREF 2021 was advertised in newspapers on 24th of November, 2021 to buy standard family tents, kitchen sets, tarpaulin sheets and fleece blankets.

The documents show that the procurement committee, as per the laid-down procedures, conducted the laboratory tests of the samples provided by the vendors. A company cleared all lab tests and quoted Rs47,970 per tent, another failed in the lab tests and quoted a price of Rs70,632 per tent.

However, the procurement committee, in its meeting held on April 8, 2022, recommended that the contract for procurement of tents and blankets should be awarded to the company giving the highest bid.

On 26th of May, 2022, the HR acting deputy director initiated a note reading “Work order of supply of blanket and tents should be awarded to …. and due to confidentiality of endorsed comments, the extracts should be issued to the department concerned.” Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel approved the case of around 50 million rupees. He — as per the PRCS constitution — was not authorised to sanction a project exceeding Rs150,000.

Sources in the PRCS further revealed the highest bidder was already informed about the budget per kit and was asked to quote the same rate. When contacted, PRCS spokesperson Sher Zaman said the quality factor matters while purchasing the equipment for PRCS. The quality of highest bidder’s tents was much better than the lowest bidder. There was another factor that the lowest bidder was merely a supplier whereas the highest bidder is manufacturer. That is why the PRCS approved the contract, commented Zaman. To a question about the technical assessment test, he said it was the highest bidder that passed the quality assessment test rather than the lowest.

When this correspondent told him that the documents available with this correspondent clearly reflect that it was the lowest bidder, not the highest, that passed the quality test, Sher Zaman asked this correspondent if he could share those documents. Later, he asked this correspondent to wait for his official response on the quality assurance test till the next day.

When this correspondent reminded Zaman the next day, he asked this correspondent to share the readable documents and then gave no answer. This correspondent also approached PRCS Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq and sent him a written questionnaire. Abrar asked this correspondent to wait. Later, when he was reminded, he said his secretary general was giving the answers. Later, Sher Zaman sent this scribe a written response of the PRCS and said, “I am afraid incomplete information often leads to miscommunication & causes embarrassment. Let me clarify a few facts for you again on behalf of the PRCS:

“There is a complete process based upon PRCS procurement policy followed for any and all procurements held at PRCS. Same was observed during procurement you are mentioning and all procedures were as per rules and procedures,” said the PRCS in the written statement.

“There is a procurement department established at PRCS and then there are 02 different procurement committees in place to verify all cases on merit. The company, producer itself and not supplier, which won the contract did it purely on merit. It is an internationally established company which is recognised globally within Red Cross, UN and NDMA, etc. To further add, their sample passed a laboratory test from a government lab (PCSIR), which was conducted as an extra measure to ensure transparency.

"Further, procurement at PRCS is conducted under supervision of PRCS Governing Board members and no single individual, neither chairman nor secretary general, has the authority for such approvals. All these filters, procedures mentioned above clearly indicate that no member of PRCS chairman's family has ever tried to influence any of PRCS matters and operations at PRCS are managed according to its rules and set procedures under direct supervision of Board members, which include seasoned retired bureaucrats having exemplary careers in their fields. Rather, since joining the chairman has initiated and ensured extra measures to judiciously and transparently utilise humanitarian funds without any bias or personal interest,” the PRCS said.