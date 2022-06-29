Khar says ‘diplomatic jehad’ is more effective

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said the government was waging ‘Diplomatic Jehad’ on issues of Kashmir issue and Yaseen Malik at international forums as regime’s performance on diplomatic front and working of country’s foreign missions came under strong criticism by the opposition members in the National Assembly.

“There are different definitions of Jehad but the Diplomatic Jehad may be more effective than Jehad which you may be referring to,” Hina Rabbani Khar while responding to speech of Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said.

Chitrali in his speech called for waging Jehad for solution of Kashmir issue and release of Kashmir leader Yaseen Malik. About the case of detained Kashmiri Leader Yaseen Malik, she said Pakistan was raising voice and working on it with effective diplomacy.“India today is not a secular state, it has become a rogue state and it has become a nation which is not going on the principles and the morals which is said by Nehru and Mahatma Ghandi.”

She said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself made telephonic calls to the Secretary General of United Nation and to the Secretary General Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Pakistani diplomats worked day and night to make sure that the OIC gave a joint statement in this regard, she said adding there was a big change in the organization now, as the OIC’s voice had gained weight on the international level.

She said now the OIC was raising voices for Muslims without any fear and the forum brings things to the table.Winding up debate on the demands for grants for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khar made it clear that Pakistan was in no isolation as its foreign policy was moving in the right direction with all diplomatic missions working complicatedly on all fronts. The House with majority voice rejected all the cut motions moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Dr. Fahmida Mirza, Dr. Ramesh Kumar and Javeria Zafar Aheer.

Responding to criticism by Dr Ramesh Kumar in the National Assembly, she said Pakistan was playing much bigger role on the international front. “ We ourselves say that Pakistan is facing isolation but rest of the world thinks otherwise. I totally disagree with Dr. Ramesh Kumar that we are living in isolation,” she said.

Earlier, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) strongly condemned all the Pakistan Governments for not getting Dr. Afia Siddiqui released from the US prison. “ India picked up courage after Pakistan could not get release of Afia Siddiqui and convicted Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik,” he said. He said the Kashmir issue could not be resolved and Yaseen Malik released unless unless a Jehad is waged against India and also called for devising a policy for release of Dr. Afia Siddiqui.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar was highly critical of role of OIC saying the forum did nothing for solution of Kashmir. He said Pakistan needed to make its foreign policy to come out of state of isolation and improve the national economy.

Hina Rabbani Khar said that she very happy to state that over the years, Pakistani diplomats, Pakistani statesmen and Pakistani politicians have contributed towards a policy in the multilateral institutions.

With respect to BRICS, she said there was absolutely no denying of the fact that China was the most effective strategic partner of Pakistan. “China is part of BRICS which means Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, where all the member countries have to work to cooperate each other”, she added. If a certain unfriendly country, she said, wanted to block Pakistan and succeeded in doing so, then “how can we doubt China’s intention”.

She said in BRICS “we do not have a role but we still have core roles in many other international forums such as heart of Asia”.With respect to the case of Afia Siddiqui, the MoS said as far as fighting her case was concerned, Pakistan was doing it at every level and that the country was consistent in its policy across the governments to fight in favor of the case. But obviously, she said every country had its own laws, rules and regulations besides its sovereign right.“At present, she has the counselor access and her requirements are also being fulfilled”, she said adding Afia’s case was also being fought at every diplomatic level.