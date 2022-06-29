Rs3.2bn pension scandal: Court issues NBWs for 53 fleeing accused

Karachi: An accountability court on Tuesday once again issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of as many as 53 fleeing accused in a Rs3.2 billion pension reference.

The corruption watchdog had last month filed a reference in the court against 84 suspects, including former deputy finance secretary Sindh Amir Zia Isran and other officers of accounts and finance departments, as well as bankers, for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of pension funds.

As the case came up for hearing before the Accountability Court-IV judge on Tuesday, Isran, who is in judicial custody, and eight other suspects appeared in the court. The investigating officer of the case submitted a report on the execution of the non-bailable warrants issued at the previous hearing against the absconding accused. He informed the judge that one of the absconders had obtained bail while the warrants could not be served on the rest. Adjourning the hearing until July 19, the court repeated the NBWs for the 53 suspects with a direction to the IO to ensure that they were executed. According to the reference, the national graft buster had launched an inquiry into alleged misappropriation of pension funds by the officers of Hyderabad’s District Accounts Office and others, which was later converted into investigation last year in June. Over 5,000 pension bills and 130 refund bills were seized from the house of accused Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh, a former additional district accounts officer. Some 1,756 pension bills/vouchers, pertaining to the Muslim Commercial Bank, were signed and processed by Shaikh, and other accused, including Muhammad Nazir Bhutto and Allah Bachayo Jatoi.

All these pension bills turned out to be fake with fake Pension Pay Order numbers and were deposited in the bank accounts of persons other than the names mentioned on the vouchers. 137 bank accounts of 59 individuals belonged to accused Aijaz Dawach and his kith and kin. The total value of these 1,756 bills is Rs1.165 billion. The bills were not processed as per accounting policies and procedures manual issued by the government of Pakistan. Furthermore, an analysis by banking experts revealed that in addition to Rs1.16 billion, another amount to the tune of Rs1.8 billion was also siphoned off from government funds.