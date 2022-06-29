Monsoon rain expected in Karachi between July 1 and 5

Karachi: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast monsoon rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and other parts of Sindh from July 1 to July 5.

The Met Office has advised the fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to July 5. Likewise, travellers and tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious during the aforementioned dates.

All the relevant authorities have also been told to remain on alert during the forecast period. According to the PMD, heavy rainfall is expected from June 30 till July 4 in upper parts of the country as moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in northern regions of the country today (June 29). The situation is likely intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Along with rain, windstorm and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar.

The Met Office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad from July 2 to July 4 and in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to July 5. Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the period. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, and Murree.

The rising temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period, the PMD said. It added that rainwater would be beneficial for the sowing of rice crop.